GoPro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The action video camera maker posted revenue of $295.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $53.2 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

