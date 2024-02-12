Goodyear: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Monday reported a loss…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Monday reported a loss of $291 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $5.12 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.35 billion.

