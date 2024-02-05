Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported profit of $75.8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported profit of $75.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, were 50 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $164.8 million in the period.

