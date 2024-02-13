GoDaddy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.13 billion.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.13 billion.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $7.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.39 billion, or $9.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.48 billion to $4.56 billion.

