Globe Life: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $274.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.88. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $2.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.4 billion, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $970.8 million, or $10.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.51 billion.

Globe Life expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.30 to $11.80 per share.

