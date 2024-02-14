Global Payments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $361.3 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $361.3 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.65 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.19 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $986.2 million, or $3.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.65 billion.

Global Payments expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.54 to $11.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.17 billion to $9.3 billion.

