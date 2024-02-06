Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $6.6…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $6.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24 million.

