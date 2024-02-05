Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $20…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $20 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLAD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.