Gilead: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.43 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $7.12 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.08 billion.

Gilead expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.85 to $7.25 per share.

