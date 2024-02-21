Genworth Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $212 million…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $212 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.87 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.47 billion.

