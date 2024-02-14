Generac Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $96.6 million.…

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $96.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.07 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $214.6 million, or $3.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.02 billion.

