Genasys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The developer of directed sound technologies used by the military and police posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.9 million.

