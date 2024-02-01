Gen Digital: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $144…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $144 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $951 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $953 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Gen Digital said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $970 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.95 to $1.97 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.82 billion.

