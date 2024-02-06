GE HealthCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $403 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $403 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $5.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.57 billion, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.55 billion.

GE HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.35 per share.

