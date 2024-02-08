Gates Industrial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Thursday reported profit of $62.9 million in its fourth…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Thursday reported profit of $62.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power systems posted revenue of $863.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $232.9 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.57 billion.

Gates Industrial expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.28 to $1.43 per share.

