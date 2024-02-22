Gannett: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.9 million…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $669.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27.8 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.66 billion.

