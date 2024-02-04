Ganadores de los premios Grammy 2024: lista de las principales categorías

(CNN) — Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus han sido galardonadas. En las categorías de música latina, Peso Pluma, Karol G y Juanes recibieron el codiciado galardón en sus respectivas categorías.
SZA, cantante y compositora de “Kill Bill”, lideró el total con 9 nominaciones. Otros nominados principales incluyeron a Phoebe Bridgers, la estrella de R&B Victoria Monét, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish y Olivia Rodrigo.
La lista completa de nominados puede leerse aquí. Esta es la lista de ganadores en las principales categorías (se irá actualizando acorde se revelen los ganadores):
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
Boygenius – “The Record”
Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”
SZA – “SOS”
Taylor Swift – “Midnights”
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” *GANADORA
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
LA CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP
Kelly Clarkson, “Chemistry”
Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo, “GUTS”
Ed Sheeran, – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift, “Midnights” – *GANADORA
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP SOLISTA
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” *GANADORA
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE DÚO/GRUPO POP
Labrinth con Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
SZA con Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine” *GANADOR
Taylor Swift con Ice Spice – “Karma”
PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO- NO CLÁSICO
Jack Antonoff *GANADOR
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”
Killer Mike – “Michael” *GANADOR
Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”
Nas – “King’s Disease III”
Travis Scott – “Utopia”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought – “Love Letter”
Coi Leray – “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers” *GANADOR
MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY
Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”
Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”
Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”
Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN COUNTRY SOLISTA
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” *GANADOR
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Paramore – “This Is Why” *GANADOR
Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK
Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough” *GANADOR
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B
Babyface – “Girls Night Out”
Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”
Emily King – “Special Occasion”
Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II” *GANADOR
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B
Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
Coco Jones – “ICU” *GANADOR
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”
Boygenius – “The Record” *GANADOR
Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”
Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”
Categorías con aristas latinos
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE LATIN POP
Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1) *GANADORA
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA
Rauw Alejandro – SATURNO
Karol G – MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO *GANADORA
Tainy – DATA
Karol G recibe el galardón por su álbum “Mañana Será Bonito”. Crédito: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO
Cabra – MARTÍNEZ
Diamante Eléctrico – Leche De Tigre
Juanes – Vida Cotidiana *GANADOR
Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
Fito Páez – EADDA9223
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA (incluye tejana)
Ana Bárbara – Bordado A Mano
Lila Downs – La Sánchez
Flor De Toloache – Motherflower
Lupita Infante – Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes
Peso Pluma – GÉNESIS *GANADOR
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TROPICAL
Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) *GANADOR
Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti
Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico
Omara Portuondo – VIDA
Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – MIMY & TONY
Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE MÚSICA GLOBAL
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces
Burna Boy – Alone
Davido – FEEL
Silvana Estrada – Milagro Y Disastre
Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance In Millets
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto *GANADOR
Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas – Todo Colores
