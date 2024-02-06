Frontier Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37 million in…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $891 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $891.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.59 billion.

