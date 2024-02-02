GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 56, Monticello 37
Amelia County 48, Central of Lunenburg 45
Appomattox 37, Chatham 23
Broadway 50, East Rockingham 39
Buckingham County 47, Cumberland 27
Carroll County 74, Patrick County 31
Catholic 53, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 49
Central – Wise 58, Union 25
Chilhowie 51, Holston 17
Clarke County 66, Luray 23
Colonial Forge 51, Brooke Point 23
Dan River 40, Nelson County 27
Deep Creek 57, Indian River 37
Deep Run 55, Mills Godwin 43
Douglas Freeman 41, J.R. Tucker 17
Eastern Montgomery 39, Highland-Monterey 18
Eastside 54, J.I. Burton 52
Episcopal 69, National Cathedral, D.C. 54
First Colonial 63, Ocean Lakes 55
Floyd County 44, Alleghany 41
Fort Chiswell 53, Giles 23
Foxcroft 32, Highland-Warrenton 17
Frank Cox 44, Tallwood 30
Franklin 59, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 13
Freedom – South Riding 44, Osbourn 36
Galax 60, Grayson County 48
Glen Allen 66, Hermitage 47
Gretna 52, Altavista 36
Hanover 63, Atlee 28
Highland Springs 66, Henrico 38
Honaker 74, Northwood 10
Isle of Wight Academy 27, Denbigh Baptist 21
James River 68, Radford 39
Jefferson Forest 50, E.C. Glass 39
K&Q Central def. Carver, forfeit
Lake Taylor 57, Churchland 11
Lee High 81, John Battle 73
Liberty Christian 73, Liberty-Bedford 32
Manor High School 66, Maury 51
Marion 43, Graham 40
Massaponax 69, North Stafford 28
Meridian High School 48, Heritage 46
Mount Vernon 57, Falls Church 43
Nansemond River 76, Hickory 51
Norview def. Booker T. Washington, forfeit
Page County 38, Rappahannock County 31
Prince Edward County 47, Nottoway 40
Princess Anne 63, Kellam 52
Pulaski County 52, Christiansburg 37
Quantico 27, Tandem Friends School 24
Ridgeview 51, Gate City 40
Riverbend 58, Stafford 23
Rural Retreat 59, Patrick Henry 20
Rustburg 38, Heritage (Lynchburg) 33
Rye Cove 0, Castlewood 0
Salem, Ga. 47, Glenvar 8
Southampton 49, Sussex Central 11
St. Annes-Belfield 65, Collegiate-Richmond 27
Steward School 67, Cape Henry Collegiate 24
StoneBridge School 38, Broadwater Academy 9
Strasburg 71, Mountain View High School 32
TJ-Alexandria 54, Annandale 38
The Covenant School 37, Christchurch 19
Twin Springs 45, Thomas Walker 43
Virginia 31, Lebanon 28
William Byrd 42, Staunton River 29
Windsor 58, Surry County 30
Woodbridge 47, Colgan 32
Woodstock Central 64, Madison County 19
