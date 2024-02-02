GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 56, Monticello 37 Amelia County 48, Central of Lunenburg 45 Appomattox 37, Chatham 23 Broadway 50,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 56, Monticello 37

Amelia County 48, Central of Lunenburg 45

Appomattox 37, Chatham 23

Broadway 50, East Rockingham 39

Buckingham County 47, Cumberland 27

Carroll County 74, Patrick County 31

Catholic 53, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 49

Central – Wise 58, Union 25

Chilhowie 51, Holston 17

Clarke County 66, Luray 23

Colonial Forge 51, Brooke Point 23

Dan River 40, Nelson County 27

Deep Creek 57, Indian River 37

Deep Run 55, Mills Godwin 43

Douglas Freeman 41, J.R. Tucker 17

Eastern Montgomery 39, Highland-Monterey 18

Eastside 54, J.I. Burton 52

Episcopal 69, National Cathedral, D.C. 54

First Colonial 63, Ocean Lakes 55

Floyd County 44, Alleghany 41

Fort Chiswell 53, Giles 23

Foxcroft 32, Highland-Warrenton 17

Frank Cox 44, Tallwood 30

Franklin 59, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 13

Freedom – South Riding 44, Osbourn 36

Galax 60, Grayson County 48

Glen Allen 66, Hermitage 47

Gretna 52, Altavista 36

Hanover 63, Atlee 28

Highland Springs 66, Henrico 38

Honaker 74, Northwood 10

Isle of Wight Academy 27, Denbigh Baptist 21

James River 68, Radford 39

Jefferson Forest 50, E.C. Glass 39

K&Q Central def. Carver, forfeit

Lake Taylor 57, Churchland 11

Lee High 81, John Battle 73

Liberty Christian 73, Liberty-Bedford 32

Manor High School 66, Maury 51

Marion 43, Graham 40

Massaponax 69, North Stafford 28

Meridian High School 48, Heritage 46

Mount Vernon 57, Falls Church 43

Nansemond River 76, Hickory 51

Norview def. Booker T. Washington, forfeit

Page County 38, Rappahannock County 31

Prince Edward County 47, Nottoway 40

Princess Anne 63, Kellam 52

Pulaski County 52, Christiansburg 37

Quantico 27, Tandem Friends School 24

Ridgeview 51, Gate City 40

Riverbend 58, Stafford 23

Rural Retreat 59, Patrick Henry 20

Rustburg 38, Heritage (Lynchburg) 33

Rye Cove 0, Castlewood 0

Salem, Ga. 47, Glenvar 8

Southampton 49, Sussex Central 11

St. Annes-Belfield 65, Collegiate-Richmond 27

Steward School 67, Cape Henry Collegiate 24

StoneBridge School 38, Broadwater Academy 9

Strasburg 71, Mountain View High School 32

TJ-Alexandria 54, Annandale 38

The Covenant School 37, Christchurch 19

Twin Springs 45, Thomas Walker 43

Virginia 31, Lebanon 28

William Byrd 42, Staunton River 29

Windsor 58, Surry County 30

Woodbridge 47, Colgan 32

Woodstock Central 64, Madison County 19

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.