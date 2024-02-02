BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blacksburg 77, Hidden Valley 47
Bruton 80, Jamestown 52
Buckingham County 81, Cumberland 65
Bullis, Md. 60, Episcopal 24
Cape Henry Collegiate 69, Steward School 61
Carroll County 89, Patrick County 42
Central – Wise 47, Union 43
Chancellor 65, Caroline 49
Chelsea Academy 53, Holy Family 29
Chilhowie 67, Holston 37
Clover Hill 69, Powhatan 56
Colonial Forge 57, Brooke Point 45
Colonial Heights 69, Prince George 50
Courtland 60, James Monroe 57
Deep Creek 69, Indian River 62
E.C. Glass 62, Jefferson Forest 47
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 58, Trinity Christian School 50
Faith Christian-Roanoke 66, Christian Heritage Academy 21
First Colonial 47, Ocean Lakes 37
Flint Hill 86, St. John Paul the Great 84
Floyd County 47, Alleghany 44
Franklin 52, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 13
Freedom – Woodbridge 69, Colgan 63
GW-Danville 53, Magna Vista 51, OT
Gate City 59, Ridgeview 54
Grafton 50, Warhill 44
Grayson County 42, Galax 39
Gretna 75, Altavista 69
Hanover 63, Atlee 28
Hayfield 74, Edison 46
Heritage (Lynchburg) 69, Rustburg 63
Hermitage 66, Glen Allen 60
Honaker 78, Northwood 53
J.R. Tucker 45, Douglas Freeman 33
John Handley 62, Millbrook 41
Kempsville 71, Norfolk Collegiate 58
King Abdullah 78, Trinity at Meadowview 45
Lafayette 57, Poquoson 39
Lake Taylor 55, Churchland 53
Lancaster 67, Rappahannock 18
Manchester 84, Midlothian 62
Matoaca 63, Hopewell 55
Middlesex 80, West Point 46
Mills Godwin 57, Deep Run 45
Mountain Mission 69, Jefferson Christian 44
Mountain Mission 74, Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 56
Nansemond River 59, Hickory 45
Nelson County 66, Dan River 54
Northside 84, Lord Botetourt 58
Paul VI Catholic High School 95, Heights, Md. 59
Peninsula Catholic 52, Catholic 49
Potomac 67, Forest Park 52
Princess Anne 57, Kellam 39
Pulaski County 59, Christiansburg 51
Riverbend 46, Stafford 43
Roanoke Catholic 72, Calvary, N.C. 70
Salem 61, Glenvar 56
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 61, Potomac School 44
Smithfield 70, New Kent 66
St. Annes-Belfield 83, Woodberry Forest 62
StoneBridge School 53, Broadwater Academy 33
TJ-Alexandria 53, Annandale 43
Temple Christian 56, Westover Christian 40
Thomas Dale 73, Meadowbrook 55
Tunstall 61, Mecklenburg County 37
Virginia 71, Lebanon 58
Western Albemarle 48, Charlottesville 35
Western Branch 66, Grassfield 43
William Fleming 74, Franklin County 54
Williamsburg Christian Academy 80, Isle of Wight Academy 47
Woodbridge 60, Colgan 45
York 55, Tabb 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
