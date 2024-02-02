BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blacksburg 77, Hidden Valley 47 Bruton 80, Jamestown 52 Buckingham County 81, Cumberland 65 Bullis, Md. 60,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blacksburg 77, Hidden Valley 47

Bruton 80, Jamestown 52

Buckingham County 81, Cumberland 65

Bullis, Md. 60, Episcopal 24

Cape Henry Collegiate 69, Steward School 61

Carroll County 89, Patrick County 42

Central – Wise 47, Union 43

Chancellor 65, Caroline 49

Chelsea Academy 53, Holy Family 29

Chilhowie 67, Holston 37

Clover Hill 69, Powhatan 56

Colonial Forge 57, Brooke Point 45

Colonial Heights 69, Prince George 50

Courtland 60, James Monroe 57

Deep Creek 69, Indian River 62

E.C. Glass 62, Jefferson Forest 47

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 58, Trinity Christian School 50

Faith Christian-Roanoke 66, Christian Heritage Academy 21

First Colonial 47, Ocean Lakes 37

Flint Hill 86, St. John Paul the Great 84

Floyd County 47, Alleghany 44

Franklin 52, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 13

Freedom – Woodbridge 69, Colgan 63

GW-Danville 53, Magna Vista 51, OT

Gate City 59, Ridgeview 54

Grafton 50, Warhill 44

Grayson County 42, Galax 39

Gretna 75, Altavista 69

Hanover 63, Atlee 28

Hayfield 74, Edison 46

Heritage (Lynchburg) 69, Rustburg 63

Hermitage 66, Glen Allen 60

Honaker 78, Northwood 53

J.R. Tucker 45, Douglas Freeman 33

John Handley 62, Millbrook 41

Kempsville 71, Norfolk Collegiate 58

King Abdullah 78, Trinity at Meadowview 45

Lafayette 57, Poquoson 39

Lake Taylor 55, Churchland 53

Lancaster 67, Rappahannock 18

Manchester 84, Midlothian 62

Matoaca 63, Hopewell 55

Middlesex 80, West Point 46

Mills Godwin 57, Deep Run 45

Mountain Mission 69, Jefferson Christian 44

Mountain Mission 74, Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 56

Nansemond River 59, Hickory 45

Nelson County 66, Dan River 54

Northside 84, Lord Botetourt 58

Paul VI Catholic High School 95, Heights, Md. 59

Peninsula Catholic 52, Catholic 49

Potomac 67, Forest Park 52

Princess Anne 57, Kellam 39

Pulaski County 59, Christiansburg 51

Riverbend 46, Stafford 43

Roanoke Catholic 72, Calvary, N.C. 70

Salem 61, Glenvar 56

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 61, Potomac School 44

Smithfield 70, New Kent 66

St. Annes-Belfield 83, Woodberry Forest 62

StoneBridge School 53, Broadwater Academy 33

TJ-Alexandria 53, Annandale 43

Temple Christian 56, Westover Christian 40

Thomas Dale 73, Meadowbrook 55

Tunstall 61, Mecklenburg County 37

Virginia 71, Lebanon 58

Western Albemarle 48, Charlottesville 35

Western Branch 66, Grassfield 43

William Fleming 74, Franklin County 54

Williamsburg Christian Academy 80, Isle of Wight Academy 47

Woodbridge 60, Colgan 45

York 55, Tabb 43

