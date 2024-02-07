Fox: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $109 million.…

The New York-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The TV broadcasting company posted revenue of $4.23 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.18 billion.

