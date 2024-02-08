Forrester Research: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported a loss of $663,000 in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported a loss of $663,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $118.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.1 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $480.8 million.

Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $430 million to $450 million.

