FormFactor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $75.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Livermore, California-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $168.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.4 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $663.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORM

