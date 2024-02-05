FMC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.1 billion. On a per-share…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.1 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of $8.77. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.32 billion, or $10.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, FMC expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $925 million to $1.08 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.23 to $4.41 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion.

