Flowers Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $35.7 million.

The Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $123.4 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.09 billion.

Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.09 billion to $5.17 billion.

