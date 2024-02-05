Flexsteel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported net income of $3.1 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported net income of $3.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 57 cents.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $100.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Flexsteel said it expects revenue in the range of $101 million to $106 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $416 million to $432 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLXS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.