Flex LNG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) on Wednesday reported profit of $19.4 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) on Wednesday reported profit of $19.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 70 cents per share.

The liquefied natural gas shipping company posted revenue of $97.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $120 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $371 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLNG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.