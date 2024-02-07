FleetCor Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $255.9 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $255.9 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.44 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.47 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $937.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $968.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $981.9 million, or $13.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, FleetCor Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.02 to $4.12.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $925 million to $945 million for the fiscal first quarter.

FleetCor Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.20 to $19.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.