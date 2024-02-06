Fiserv: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $870 million.…

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $870 million.

The Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $4.92 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.64 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.69 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.07 billion, or $4.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.04 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.55 to $8.70 per share.

