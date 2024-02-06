FirstService: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.3 million. On a per-share…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The property services provider posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $100.4 million, or $2.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.