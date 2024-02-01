FirstCash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $69.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $852.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $219.3 million, or $4.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.15 billion.

