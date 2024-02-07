First American Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported net income…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported net income of $34.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $216.8 million, or $2.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $6 billion.

