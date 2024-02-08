Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Farmer Brothers: Fiscal Q2…

Farmer Brothers: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — NORTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The coffee and tea company posted revenue of $89.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FARM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FARM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up