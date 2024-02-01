Exponent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported net income of $20.9…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported net income of $20.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The engineering and scientific consulting company posted revenue of $122.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $113.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $100.3 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $497.2 million.

