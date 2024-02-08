Expedia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $132 million. The Seattle-based…

SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $132 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $797 million, or $5.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.84 billion.

