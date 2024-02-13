Eversource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.29 billion in…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.29 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $3.68. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $442.2 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.91 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ES

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.