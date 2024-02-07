Everest Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $804…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $804 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $18.53. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $25.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $14.63 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.52 billion, or $60.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.59 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.