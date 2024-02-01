Evans Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Thursday reported net income of $10.2 million…

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Thursday reported net income of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Williamsville, New York, said it had earnings of $1.85 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $43.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.5 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.5 million, or $4.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $94.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVBN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.