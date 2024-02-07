Euronet Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $70.3 million.…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $70.3 million.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had net income of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.88 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $957.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $936.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $283.9 million, or $5.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.69 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EEFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EEFT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.