Estee Lauder: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $313 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $4.28 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Estee Lauder expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 46 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.08 to $2.23 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.