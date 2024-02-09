Essent Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $175.4 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $175.4 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.64 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The mortgage insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $297.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $696.4 million, or $6.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

