Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported profit of $15.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $218.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Esco Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 90 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion.

