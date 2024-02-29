Esab: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $50.2…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $50.2 million.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $689.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $640.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $205.3 million, or $3.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.77 billion.

Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.65 to $4.85 per share.

