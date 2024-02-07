Equinor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.6…

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.6 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 64 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $29.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.89 billion, or $3.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $107.17 billion.

