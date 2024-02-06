EPlus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $27.3 million in its…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $27.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.18 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $509.1 million in the period.

EPlus expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.