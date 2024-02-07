Envista: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $217.4 million…

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $217.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brea, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $645.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $631.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $100.2 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.57 billion.

