Enterprise Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.57 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $14.62 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.76 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.53 billion, or $2.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $49.72 billion.

