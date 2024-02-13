Entegris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $38 million. The…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $38 million.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $812.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $180.7 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million to $790 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.