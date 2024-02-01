Ensign Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Thursday reported…

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $980.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $975.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $209.4 million, or $3.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.73 billion.

Ensign Group expects full-year earnings to be $5.29 to $5.47 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.13 billion to $4.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENSG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.