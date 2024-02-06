Enphase Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.9 million.…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The solar technology company posted revenue of $302.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $438.9 million, or $3.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Enphase Energy said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $300 million.

